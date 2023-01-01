Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 5,360 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock worth $7,606,842. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

PLTR stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.