Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

