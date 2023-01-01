Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 165,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 34,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.99. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $80.43.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.