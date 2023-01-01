Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 638.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.13.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $204.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $284.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.63.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.