Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 226 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $1,812,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 9.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in Stryker by 8.4% during the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 7,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SYK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.84.

Stryker Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SYK opened at $244.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.94. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.