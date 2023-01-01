Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after buying an additional 1,114,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,894,000 after buying an additional 226,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238,751 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,648,000 after buying an additional 852,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,359,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.3 %

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

ARE stock opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.11%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

