Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nucor were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,620,000 after acquiring an additional 377,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after acquiring an additional 878,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nucor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,909,000 after acquiring an additional 406,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

NUE opened at $131.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.93. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

