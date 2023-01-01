Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after buying an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after buying an additional 140,081 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,395.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 127,894 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,701,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $132.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.19.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.