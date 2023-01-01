Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 701,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,536.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 225,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $1,032,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,358,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,596,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $423.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.96 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

