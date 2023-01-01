Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 20.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1.1% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Diageo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.16. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.50) to GBX 4,500 ($54.31) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.53) to GBX 5,010 ($60.46) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.43) to GBX 3,160 ($38.14) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,164.44.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

