Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $217,000 Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VRP stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $25.94.

