Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after buying an additional 89,612 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 28.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 15.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.45. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CRUS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.22.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

