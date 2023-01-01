Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $226,000 Holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CRA International were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 338,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CRA International by 4,587.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in CRA International by 18.5% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 49.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRA International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

CRA International Price Performance

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $122.43 on Friday. CRA International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.73.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. CRA International had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $148.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 million. On average, analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CRA International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. CRA International’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

CRA International Profile

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.