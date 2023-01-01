Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $227,000 Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 24.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 56.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 35,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 24.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at $532,217.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at $532,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at $85,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 0.4 %

Skyline Champion stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.88. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $81.87.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $806.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.50 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 15.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

