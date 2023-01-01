Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Barings BDC were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

BBDC opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $886.96 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 331.03%.

Several analysts have commented on BBDC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

