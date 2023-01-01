Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $236,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $75.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.93. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

