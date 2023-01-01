Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in TopBuild by 462.1% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,412,000 after purchasing an additional 990,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 1,764.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162,946 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in TopBuild by 282.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 123,572 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TopBuild by 142.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 107,509 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.25.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BLD opened at $156.49 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $280.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.27.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

