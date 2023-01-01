Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $240,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,719,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $50.34.

