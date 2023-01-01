Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $252,000 Stock Position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $604,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 374.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

