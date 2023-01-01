Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $262,000 Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $14.15 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.