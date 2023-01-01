Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $282,000 Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Insperity were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after acquiring an additional 409,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Insperity by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Insperity by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 552,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 1.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 511,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.97.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. Insperity had a return on equity of 472.09% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $56,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at $11,722,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 9,951 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $1,169,441.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,896 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $56,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,722,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,389 shares of company stock worth $6,158,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

