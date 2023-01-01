Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $287,000 Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pool were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Pool by 27.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 54,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Pool by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

Pool Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $302.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $569.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

