Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of IVT opened at $23.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 134.43%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

