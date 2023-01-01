Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 55,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.68. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

