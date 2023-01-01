Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $231,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.5 %

CAH opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.22.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

