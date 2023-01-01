Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $263,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 27.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total transaction of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,905,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

MSI stock opened at $257.71 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

