Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $234,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Hershey by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,756,000 after purchasing an additional 342,187 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 136.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after buying an additional 327,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.75.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,600. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $231.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.40 and its 200 day moving average is $226.18. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $190.93 and a 1 year high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

