Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.68.

Shares of C stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

