Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,330.8% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $145.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.98. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

