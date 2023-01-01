Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 99,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53,503 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26.

