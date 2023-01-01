Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CDW were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in CDW by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $178.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.41. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Several research firms have commented on CDW. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.57.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

