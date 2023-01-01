Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $158.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.51.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

