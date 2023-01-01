Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 21,818 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $108.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.