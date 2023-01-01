Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,096 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Transcat were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 341,949 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 102,270 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 401,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 73,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transcat alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $180,572.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,473.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transcat Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $70.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535.78 million, a PE ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.73. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.43.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat Profile

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.