Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,621 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,206,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,546,000 after acquiring an additional 88,281 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 12.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 717,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 82,255 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 655,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 22.5% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 641,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 117,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 41,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,153.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hercules Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

HTGC opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $84.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 450.01%.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.