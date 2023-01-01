Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 170 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 13.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Cigna by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cigna by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Cigna by 127.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 287 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Shares of CI stock opened at $331.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.37. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $213.16 and a one year high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

