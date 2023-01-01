Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 213 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Insulet were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 83.7% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Insulet by 7.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 196,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth $463,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $294.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,226.63 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

