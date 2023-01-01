Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 493 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Life Storage were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,575,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,854,000 after buying an additional 75,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after buying an additional 256,549 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 18.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,121,000 after buying an additional 386,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 89.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after buying an additional 729,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.90.

Insider Activity

Life Storage Price Performance

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI opened at $98.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.37.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

