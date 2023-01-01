Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 533 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,580,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,629 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DKS opened at $120.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.41 and its 200 day moving average is $104.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $125.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

