Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 747 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,111,000 after purchasing an additional 653,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hasbro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Hasbro by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in Hasbro by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,849,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,465,000 after purchasing an additional 245,310 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.96%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

