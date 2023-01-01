Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 793 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 25.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 44.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WD stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $93.08.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.60). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $315.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WD shares. StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,525.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,525.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,483.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

