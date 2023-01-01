Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,803,000 after buying an additional 67,443 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,630,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,686,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 739,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,394,000 after buying an additional 149,268 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $375.12 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $237.61 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.25.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

