Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.