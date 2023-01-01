Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Arrow Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $33.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $560.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Arrow Financial by 236.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arrow Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

