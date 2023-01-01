Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.42.

Several research firms recently commented on APAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APAM opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 114.70% and a net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.81 million. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

