Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down to $13.74

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASANGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $13.26. Asana shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 4,140 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

Asana Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64.

Asana (NYSE:ASANGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $141.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Asana by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 101,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

