Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down to $13.74

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $13.26. Asana shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 4,140 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $141.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Asana by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 101,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.