ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $970.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,260 ($15.21) to GBX 1,170 ($14.12) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,300 ($15.69) to GBX 1,072 ($12.94) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASOS to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 900 ($10.86) to GBX 800 ($9.65) in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $6.09 on Friday. ASOS has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.