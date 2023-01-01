ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.93

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $2.84. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 374 shares traded.

ATRenew Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in ATRenew by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 193,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 79,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,824,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

