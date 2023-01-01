Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Augmedix Stock Performance

Shares of AUGX stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Augmedix has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Augmedix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Augmedix by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Augmedix by 577.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Augmedix by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 274,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

