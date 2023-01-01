AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,568.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,984 shares of company stock valued at $65,751,458 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AutoZone Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in AutoZone by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,466.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,468.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,278.79. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $25.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 125.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

